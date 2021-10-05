Public invited to dedication ceremony for Oak Grove Veterans Memorial Plaque

On November 6 at 10 a.m. the public is invited to attend the Dedication Ceremony of the Oak Grove Veterans Memorial Plaque to be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, 2700 W. Clay St. St. Charles, MO.

Two years ago while working on a Historical Preservation project to fulfill photo requests on the web site Find A Grave, the Saint Charles Daughters of the American Revolution learned there were Veterans buried in Oak Grove without markers for their graves. With over 600 Veterans laid to rest in Oak Grove Saint Charles DAR was determined that all Veterans should be honored for their military service. Working closely with Mark Hollenberg, the Sexton of Oak Grove, and Don Newman Jr., U.S.A.F. Veteran and member of American Legion Post 312, Bernadette Hall of Saint Charles DAR set in motion a plan to have a permanent memorial placed in Oak Grove for all past and future Veterans buried in Oak Grove. With the help and encouragement from the Veterans Commission of St. Charles and the Parks and Recreation Department of St. Charles the Memorial became a reality.

There are Veterans from all Wars buried in Oak Grove starting with Warren Cottle Sr. from the American Revolution up to present day in Afghanistan. Saint Charles DAR will continue to work closely and assist Don Newman with his quest to have each individual Veteran grave marked with a military marker.

Please attend the dedication ceremony and honor those who served our County through their military service.