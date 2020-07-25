Public hearing set for Meridian Waste transfer station in Foristell

The St. Charles County Department Public Health, Division of Environmental Health and Protection, is being requested to issue a license for the operation of a transfer station by Meridian Waste of Missouri, LLC located at 18000 Veterans Memorial Parkway Foristell, MO 63348-1465.

A public hearing on this request is scheduled for Thursday, August 27 at 2:00 pm in the Family Arena (Gate 2), 2002 Arena Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63303.

Please provide any written comments not less than 10 days prior to the date of the public hearing. Comments may be submitted by mail to 1650 Boone’s Lick Rd. St. Charles, MO 63301 or by e-mail to environmental@sccmo.org.