Public Health Department offering COVID vaccinations at several locations in early June

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health will operate several sit-down and drive-through vaccination events over the next two weeks.
Scheduled appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted at all of these events that will administer the Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and/or Janssen vaccines. For information, or to schedule an appointment, call 636-949-1899:
- Wed., June 2 (5 to 8 p.m.) at Beale Street Market in Streets of St. Charles (Moderna and Janssen vaccine available) – sit down operation
- Fri., June 4 (9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.) at the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant (Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine available) – drive-through operation
- Sat., June 5 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at St. Charles Borromeo Church (Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine available) – sit-down operation
- Mon., June 7 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at St. Charles YMCA (Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen vaccine available) – sit-down operation
- Tues., June 8 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at St. Charles YMCA (Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen vaccine available) – sit-down operation
