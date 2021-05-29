70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Government » Public Health Department offering COVID vaccinations at several locations in early June
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Public Health Department offering COVID vaccinations at several locations in early June

May. 28, 2021 8:11 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County, Upcoming Events 0
File photo

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health will operate several sit-down and drive-through vaccination events over the next two weeks.

Scheduled appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted at all of these events that will administer the Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and/or Janssen vaccines. For information, or to schedule an appointment, call 636-949-1899:

  • Wed., June 2 (5 to 8 p.m.) at Beale Street Market in Streets of St. Charles (Moderna and Janssen vaccine available) – sit down operation
  • Fri., June 4 (9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.) at the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant (Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine available) – drive-through operation
  • Sat., June 5 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at St. Charles Borromeo Church (Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine available) – sit-down operation
  • Mon., June 7 (10 a.m. to  1 p.m.) at St. Charles YMCA (Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen vaccine available) – sit-down operation
  • Tues., June 8 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at St. Charles YMCA (Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen vaccine available) – sit-down operation

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.