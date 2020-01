Progress West Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2020 early on New Year’s Day.

Chad Garland and Raven Jones are the proud parents of their son Caidyn, who was born at 6:52 a.m. and weighed four pounds, thirteen ounces. Caidyn was also welcomed by siblings Lexi, 3, Jordan, 2 and Liam, 1.

The Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West Hospital Auxiliary presented the family with a gift basket in recognition of being the hospital’s first baby of 2020.