Portion of Schwede Road to close for roadway realignment April 26 – May 3

The St. Charles County Highway Department will close Schwede Road between Hoffman Road and Hueffmeier Road beginning Monday, April 26, 2021, for approximately one week to realign this section of road to improve a sharp and steep corner.

Traffic will be required to use an alternate route around the closure while the roadway is realigned. Local traffic will be able to access either side of the closure location, but no through traffic will be permitted. The detour route includes Hueffmeier Road from Schwede Road to Benne Road, Benne Road from Hueffmeier Road to Missouri Route D, Missouri Route D from Benne Road to Hopewell Road, and Hopewell Road from Missouri Route D to Schwede Road. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and necessary detours will be posted. All work is weather permitting.

This road project is part of a continuing effort by St. Charles County Government to improve the County’s road system for the safety of the travelling public. For more information about road projects underway in unincorporated St. Charles County, please call the Highway Department at 636-949-7305 or visit sccmo.org/RoadProjects.