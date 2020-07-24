Portion of Koch Road to close July 27-29 for culvert replacement

The St. Charles County Highway Department will close Koch Road just north of Hillwood Drive July 27—29, 2020, weather permitting, to allow for removal and replacement of a deteriorated culvert.

Traffic will be required to use an alternate route around the closure while the culvert is replaced. Local traffic can access either side of the closure location, but no through traffic will be permitted. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and necessary detours will be posted.

This road project is part of a continuing effort by St. Charles County Government to improve the County’s road system for the safety of the travelling public. For more information about road projects underway in unincorporated St. Charles County, please call the Highway Department at 636-949-7305 or visit sccmo.org/Road-Projects.