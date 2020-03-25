Portion of Hwy. 94 south of Defiance to close two days for repairs

(From a MoDOT press release)

MoDOT will close a portion Route 94, south of Defiance, during the day on Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7 for pavement repairs.

Crews will close Route 94 between Terry Road and Augusta Shores subdivision on Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists will be able to follow a signed detour and message boards in place.

Motorists traveling from westbound Route 94 will be able to detour from Terry Road to Schluersburg Road. Eastbound Route 94 traffic may detour from Schluersburg Road to Terry Road during the closure.

All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.