Portion of Great Oaks Boulevard in Wentzville to go one-way for 60 days

Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, northbound Great Oaks Boulevard will temporarily be restricted to one-way traffic between Wentzville Parkway and Crystal Crossing Lane for up to 60 days.

This closure is associated with the Great Oaks Boulevard Turn-Lane Project.

Southbound Great Oaks Boulevard traffic will be detoured east at Crystal Crossing Lane, then south on Crystal Creek Parkway to access Wentzville Parkway.

Updates will be provided as the work progresses. To view a detour map, please www.wentzvillemo.gov/roadclosures.