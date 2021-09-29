Portion of Cool Springs Road to close for emergency bridge inspection

A portion of Cool Springs Road between Sterling Ridge Drive and Kingston Landing will be closed immediately due to potential bridge damage. The potential damage was discovered as part of a routine investigation by City Staff. Engineers will be evaluating the damage and determining if repairs are necessary over the next few days. More details will be announced regarding the timeframe of any repairs and the duration of the closure in the coming days.

Traffic north of the bridge closure should detour north on Cool Springs Road to Tom Ginnever Blvd. Traffic south of the closure should detour south on Cool Springs Road to Cool Springs Industrial Road.