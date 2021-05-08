Popular Daniel Boone Home BrewFest returns on May 15

Back by popular demand, beer lovers from across the region will gather again in the heart of Historic Missouri Wine Country for the 4th Annual Daniel Boone Home Brew Fest presented by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department. The event is from 12 – 5 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance. During this socially-distanced event, brewers will be spread throughout the scenic village grounds, and beer will be served from pitchers into disposable cups to limit contact. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Guests 21 years and older will receive a perfect pour of approximately 30 different Missouri beers brewed by breweries and homebrewers from across the region. Brewers include Good News Brewing Company, Crossroads Brewery, Garage Brewers Society Homebrew Beer Club, St. Charles County Society of Brewers, Little Hills Home Brewers, STL Brewminati, Hendricks Brewthers, Jefferson County Home Brewers, Vintage Anglers and more!

Along with an afternoon of unlimited beer sampling, tickets include a souvenir tasting glass and a tour of the famous Daniel Boone Home. Participants will cast their vote for the “People’s Choice” Best Homebrew. The brewers will vote for “Brewer’s Choice” and the winner of the “Judge’s Choice” will brew and serve their winning recipe at Good News Brewing Company in O’Fallon!

The festival also features live entertainment with The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band from 12 – 2 p.m., and The Skylark Brothers from 2 – 5 p.m. Tasty eats will be available for purchase from the Savor The Southwest food truck.

The Home Brew Fest is limited to 500 attendees. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2021HomeBrewFest or by calling The Historic Daniel Boone Home at 636-798-2005. Designated driver tickets are free and include a ticket to tour The Historic Daniel Boone Home. Brewers and homebrewers interested in serving their beer at the event should contact the park.