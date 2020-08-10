Pokemon Park Patrol is back for another season in St. Charles County Parks

Calling all Pokémon fans! Want to catch some elusive Pokémon characters and maybe spot real-life creatures in St. Charles County Parks? Pokémon Park Patrol is back for another season of fun with Ranger Jake Dean. Dean leads the way through open fields, forested areas and along trails to find these rare Pokémon, Pokéstops and gyms hidden in the parks.

Grab your fully charged smartphone and put on some comfortable shoes – you’re about to become the PokéMaster you’ve always longed to be! The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three new interactive mobile experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy this fall.

6 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12

Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road in Weldon Spring

12 – 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11

Towne Park, 100 Towne Park Drive in Wentzville

2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7

Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive in Wentzville

Before playing Pokémon Park Patrol, each participant needs to download the Pokémon GO app on their iOS or Android device. Participants can locate, capture, battle and train the virtual Pokémon creatures that appear in the real-world location at each event using the device’s Global Positioning System (GPS). With more than 600 Pokémon species hidden worldwide, some can be found flying in the sky, on the ground and in the bodies of water in the parks. Guests also look for wildlife and learn about natural features during these guided events in the parks.

Pokémon Park Patrol is a free program, but social distancing and pre-registration are required to participate. To reserve your spot, visit https://bit.ly/2020SCCMOParksPrograms and choose your favorite hunts, or call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535.