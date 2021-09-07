Plans announced for procession for Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz

On Wednesday, Sept. 8 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will arrive at Lambert Airport from there the procession is expected to start at 1:00 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The procession will leave Lambert Airport and travel to Natural Bridge and then enter westbound on Interstate 70 for 12 miles exiting at Cave Springs Road to Baue Funeral Home.