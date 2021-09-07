Plans announced for procession for Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz

The Wentzville Police Department announced the following details about the arrival of fallen marine Jared Schmitz in St. Louis.
On Wednesday, Sept. 8 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will arrive at Lambert Airport from there the procession is expected to start at 1:00 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.The procession will leave Lambert Airport and travel to Natural Bridge and then enter westbound on Interstate 70 for 12 miles exiting at Cave Springs Road to Baue Funeral Home.
If you plan to attend this procession roadside to show your support the best time would be along the above mentioned route between 12:30 and 1:20 p.m.There will be more information to come on any plans of visitation at Baue and the escort to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
