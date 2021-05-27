Pet Adoption Center staff completes training to improve volunteer program

Several members of the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center staff recently completed training to improve the quality of the shelter’s volunteer program.

“Completing this training has empowered our staff to provide a better system for recruiting, training and leading our volunteers,” Division of Humane Services Director Katie Wills says. “With this improved structure and systemic approach to our volunteer program, we will have a better prepared, more engaged, team available to help us care for and find the right homes for our animals. And, it will enable our staff to provide a more valuable, rewarding experience for those who offer their time and talents to our shelter.”

The training is designed to improve the teaching and implementation of volunteers for the benefit of non-profit agencies. Organizations undergo an audit of their existing program, and then complete a multi-week training program to improve deficiencies and learn best practices to make their volunteer programs more effective. These improvements focus on enhancing the promotion, engagement and outcome of a volunteer program by targeting the right people for the right positions to meet the needs of the community.

St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center volunteers provide hands-on care to dogs, cats and other adoptable animals seeking new homes. In a typical year, volunteers provide more than 5,000 hours of service to the facility.

After completing an application, orientation and training, volunteers can perform roles such as:

Kennel assistant

Greeter

Exerciser/Socializer

Bather/Groomer

Photographer

Adoption counselor

Veterinary assistant

Staff assistant

To learn more about becoming a volunteer with the Pet Adoption Center, visit sccmo.org/PetVolunteer or call

636-949-7387.

The 15,000-square foot Pet Adoption Center, located at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, provides kennel housing for dogs, cats, and other adoptable pets, as well as a veterinary clinic to care for lost pets and stray animals. The Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays). As an added convenience, the shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The facility features animals of many breeds, sizes and ages that are eager to join a forever home. Staff strives to collect a history of the animal, treat medical issues and help visitors select the best pet for their family. The $60 adoption fee for dogs and cats includes a health examination, initial vaccinations, spay/neuter service and microchipping. For information on animals now available for adoption, visit sccmo.org/pets or call 636-949-7387.