Personal stories sought for ‘Our Story: St. Charles County Experiences a Pandemic’

It is often through the telling of personal stories that communities come together to find healing, understanding and comfort during difficult times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting citizens worldwide. “Our Story: St. Charles County Experiences A Pandemic – A Digital Archive” is a local initiative seeking citizen stories to historically document this unprecedented time through the eyes of the community.

What is your story? We want to know.

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, St. Charles City-County Library and St. Charles County Historical Society are working together to document the effects the pandemic is having on our community. If you are a St. Charles County resident or live in a surrounding community, consider participating in this historic initiative by sharing your experiences. Personal narratives submitted will be recorded in history and serve as an educational tool for future generations.

To contribute, visit the St. Charles County Parks website at stccparks.org, the St. Charles City-County Library at mylibrary.org, or the St. Charles Historical Society at scchs.org and answer a short questionnaire about your experience during the pandemic. All submissions will be added to an online digital collection and serve as a historic database. Hard copies of the form will be available at each location when these organizations are able to reopen.

For more information or questions about this digital archive, please contact the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department Administrative Office at 636-949-7535, the St. Charles City-County Library at 636-441-2300, or the St. Charles County Historical Society at 636-946-9828.