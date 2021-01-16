Payne Family Homes to build 2021 St. Jude Dream Home in City of Dardenne Prairie

(From a City of Dardenne Prairie press release)

With several unique amenities inspired by lifestyle changes in 2020, Payne Family Homes’ 2021 St. Jude Dream Home is sure to be a dream come true for one lucky winner.

“The past year has really changed how we use our homes,” said Eva Fryer, VP Construction Operations for Payne Family Homes and eight-time project leader for the St. Louis St. Jude Dream Home. “As our team sat down to design this home, we reflected on how a family who’s spending 24/7 together would use their home while also having the personal space to get away and enjoy some much-needed private time.”

The ranch, which is based on the builder’s popular Ashton II model, includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on the main floor. Other amenities on the first floor include a dog wash station, a “man cave,” and screened-in porches on the rear of the home and off the owner’s suite. The lower level features a Zoom Room, home gym, family room, wet bar, game area and full bath. In total, the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home offers 3,812 square feet of living space.

When selecting a location for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home, the new Inverness home community in the City of Dardenne Prairie was a natural choice, according to Payne Family Homes. With safe neighborhoods, great schools and convenient access to shopping and amenities, the City of Dardenne Prairie is a dream location for families. Inverness, which is located off Feise and Bryan roads in the Wentzville School District, features several lakes, pocket parks, trails, pedestrian arches and other amenities.

To support the initiative, the City of Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen voted to enter into a Cooperation Agreement with Payne Family Homes in order to waive the building permit fee. The new home will be located at 106 Royal Inverness Parkway, Dardenne Prairie, MO, 63368.

“We are honored to have been selected as the location for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home,” said Mayor David C. Zucker. “St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital has provided tremendous support to families in our community and countless others throughout the region. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Payne Family Homes to support the work being done by St. Jude.”

Payne Family Homes will break ground on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home at the end of January and will continue construction throughout spring. Tickets are $100 and limited to 14,000. In 2020, available tickets for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home sold out in 15 days. Though ticket sales for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home begin June 10, ticket reservations may be made in advance by visiting dreamhome.org or on the St. Jude Dream Home page at paynefamilyhomes.com. Payne Family Homes has donated more than $7 million to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in the seven years that it has built the annual Dream Homes.

“Payne Family Homes commits to build the St. Jude Dream Home year after year because we know we are making a difference,” said Fryar. “Treatments at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent, when the hospital opened in 1962, to more than 80 percent today.”