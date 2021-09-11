‘Paws in the Park’ festival postponed until spring 2022

The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is postponing the annual Paws in the Park dog festival originally scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Off-Leash Dog Area at Broemmelsiek Park, 4301 Wilson Road in Wentzville.

The postponement is due to ongoing park maintenance issues.

The event will instead take place in spring 2022.

For updates about this event and for more information about St. Charles County Parks, visit stccparks.org, facebook.com/ StCharlesCountyParks, or call 636-949-7535.