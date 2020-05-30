Paul West named Wentzville chief of police

During the Board of Aldermen meeting on Wednesday, May 27, the Board approved the Mayor’s appointment of Paul West as the new Chief of Police, following former Police Chief Kurt Frisz’s departure in February.

West began his law enforcement career in 1980, serving almost four years with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. After leaving Montgomery County, West served for 29 years with the St. Charles City Police Department. In St. Charles, his career included undercover drug work as part of the St. Charles County Drug Task Force.

Following his undercover stint, West went back to patrol work, eventually returning to the Drug Task Force as the Unit Commander. After seven years and two promotions to the ranks of Corporal and then Sergeant, West once again left the Drug Task Force and was assigned to the St. Charles Detective Bureau as a Detective Sergeant. During this time he completed his master’s degree from the National Louis University in Management and Leadership and was promoted to Lieutenant.

West also completed the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course and was transferred to manage the Professional Standards Unit in St. Charles. He was subsequently promoted to Captain, a rank that he maintained until he came to Wentzville in 2012 as the Assistant Chief of Police.

“As a City, we strive to promote from within. West has been a strong asset to the City of Wentzville and the Wentzville Police Department for the last eight years. We are honored to have him further his career with WPD. We are confident that Chief West will be highly successful in his new leadership role,” said Mayor Nick Guccione. “He has an impressive background in law enforcement, which will continue to serve the Department and keep the Wentzville community safe. I’m very honored to make this appointment with the Board’s support.”