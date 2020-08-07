Paper marbling workshop set for Heritage Museum on August 22

Guests of all ages can learn how to create handmade cards and extraordinary designs using water, paint, paper and fabric at “Hands-On Heritage: Paper Marbling” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22 at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing in St. Peters.

Taught by skilled St. Charles County Parks staff, this hands-on workshop allows participants of all ages and creativity levels to discover the traditional art and rich history of paper marbling. Using various ripples of colors, guests will try their hand at designing beautiful historic patterns similar to those created by pioneers hundreds of years ago. Participants are encouraged to wear something they don’t mind getting paint on and arrive at the beginning of the program.

To keep guests safe while participating in this educational workshop, the following social distancing guidelines will be required:

Those entering the museum must pass a temperature screening to participate.

Social distancing is required.

Participants will be limited to two per table.

The program will take place outside if the weather permits.

No one should enter the museum if they are ill.

Wearing face coverings is encouraged.

Washing hands or using hand sanitizer before, during and after leaving is encouraged.

This paper marbling workshop is intended for ages 8 and up and is perfect for crafty individuals, scouts, families and other groups who want to learn more about the marbling process. Cost of the program is $5, and space is limited. To make a reservation for Hands-On Heritage: Paper Marbling, call the museum at 636-255-6000 or visit https://bit.ly/2020PaperMarbling.