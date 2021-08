The City of O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department will be closing the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex parking lot from August 9–13 so crews may perform scheduled maintenance.

No events are scheduled during this maintenance period, and CarShield Field’s parking lot will remain open. The sports complex is expected to fully reopen in the morning on August 14.

Ozzie Smith Sports Complex is located at 890 T.R. Hughes Blvd., O’Fallon, MO 63366.