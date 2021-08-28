One killed, three injured in crossover crash on Highway K in O’Fallon

A 36-year-old male from O’Fallon was killed Friday in a head-on crash on Highway K.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Benjamin A. Settle was driving a 2012 Chevy Impala northbound on Highway K north of O’Fallon Road at 7:38 p.m. when he crossed over all lanes of traffic into the southbound lanes.

The Chevy struck a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Kent E. Schallon, 64, of O’Fallon head-on.

Settle, who was not wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead at the scene by O’Fallon Fire personnel.

Schallon sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy by ambulance. One 15-year-old male passenger in the Explorer sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy. Another 15-year-old male sustained serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

All of the occupants of the Explorer were wearing safety devices.