O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade still accepting parade applications

Time is running out to register your group, business or gather up your friends and family for an unforgettable experience parading down Main Street in Downtown O’Fallon as part of the annual Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade. This year’s parade takes place on Saturday, July 3.

O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade is one of the largest and most colorful in the area, and this year’s theme is “Celebrating American Heroes.” The parade draws a crowd of thousands proudly cheering in their best red, white and blue outfits. Parade entries also will be judged and the best will win cash prizes and trophies.

O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade officially kicks off the City’s Independence Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. on July 3. The parade route starts at the corner of Main Street and Civic Park Drive, continuing north on Main Street to Tom Ginnever Avenue, where it turns east, ending at T.R. Hughes Boulevard near the entrance to the festival grounds. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic closures and find a spot along the route.

To register for the parade or learn more about entering a float, please visit www.heritageandfreedomfest.com/parade. The deadline to register is June 4, 2021.