O’Fallon woman killed in 3-car crash on Highway 370

Jun. 6, 2021 2:02 PM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0
Sharon E. Mueller, 60, of O’Fallon was killed Friday morning in a three-car crash on Highway 370 in St. Charles County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mueller’s vehicle, a 2006 Hyundai Elantra, was disabled in Lane 3 of Highway 370 west of Highway 94 when the car was struck by a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by a 23-year-old from O’Fallon. The impact caused the Elantra to crash into the rear of a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 71-year-old woman from Hazelwood.

Mueller had not been wearing a safety device at the time. She was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Neither of the other drivers were injured.

 

