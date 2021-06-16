O’Fallon welcomes the Remembering Our Fallen traveling memorial to Heritage & Freedom Fest

In partnership with Lowe’s Home Improvement, a highly emotional exhibit Remembering Our Fallen will be displayed at the Heritage & Freedom Fest on July 2-4 in O’Fallon, Missouri. This touring memorial reminds visitors of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while wearing our country’s uniform.

On July 2, O’Fallon will be hosting a procession in honor of the Remembering Our Fallen memorial as it travels to its final stop during the Fourth of July weekend. The community is invited to attend this procession, which includes a police escort followed by National American Veteran (AMVETS) Riders, a Lowe’s truck and the Remembering Our Fallen truck with a wrapped trailer containing the memorial.

The procession begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Walk and will proceed down Belleau Creek Road. It will then turn onto Mexico Road and travel past the O’Fallon Lowe’s. From there, the procession will turn onto Highway K, continue down Main Street, and turn right onto Tom Ginnever, ending up at the Heritage & Freedom Fest grounds. The public is encouraged to stand anywhere along the route leading up to the festival grounds and welcome this memorial to O’Fallon.

“We hope everyone in the community is able to come out and see Remembering Our Fallen,” said Jennifer Hoisington, Tourism & Festivals Manager. “It’s such a moving experience to see this touring monument, which contains military and personal photos of more than 5,000 members of the U.S. armed forces. It’s important, as we celebrate our country’s birth, to recognize those who sacrificed their lives in defense of America.”

Remembering Our Fallen will be located near the entrance to the festival grounds on T.R. Hughes Boulevard, in front of Entertainment Alley. It will be available for viewing at the Heritage & Freedom Fest on July 2 from 4–10 p.m., July 3 from 12–11 p.m., and July 4 from 4–11 p.m.