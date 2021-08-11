O’Fallon to transition to a new plan, permit and licensing system to better serve residents

From August 17-24, the City of O’Fallon will be transitioning to a new plan, permit and licensing system to better serve the City’s residents and businesses. In order to complete this transition, the City’s existing system will need to be shut down beginning on August 17 for one week as staff transfer all data and information to the new software system.

During this time, no plans, permits or license requests may be submitted online at www.ofallon.mo.us. Submissions will be accepted at City Hall during this time; however, staff will not be able to process these applications until the new system is up and running on August 24. During this transition, residents and businesses will still be able to request inspections through the City’s existing system. Current account information, permits, plans and licenses will move to the new system, and users should be able to log in and continue as normal when the new system is up and running.

The City’s new system will be live online beginning August 24, and City staff will be able to accept new plans, permits and license requests at that time.