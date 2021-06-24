O’Fallon to request release of 2020 Community Development Block Grant Funds

The City of O’Fallon will request the release of 2020 CDBG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on July 6 following a two-week period in which the public will have the opportunity to comment on the slated use of the funds. O’Fallon’s 2020 CDBG Annual Action Plan identifies community needs and has been proposed for the following projects:

Home improvement loans and siding replacement grants to eligible low-to-moderate income households throughout O’Fallon

Senior transportation and assistance through Aging Ahead, which operates out of O’Fallon’s Senior Center

Emergency Homeless Prevention assistance for eligible public service agencies to support O’Fallon residents with rent/mortgage/utility assistance

The Disabled Transportation Assistance Program which provides rides to medical and essential living appointments for residents with disabilities

ADA Public Facility Assistance Program funding for the removal of material and/or architectural barriers that restrict the mobility or accessibility of elderly or persons with disabilities to public facilities

Program Administration providing towards the salary, benefits and training of the CDBG program administrator as well as necessary administrative costs to effectively administer the program

Written comments on these determinations may be directed to Public Assistance Specialist Alexis Jaegers at O’Fallon City Hall, 100 N. Main St., O’Fallon, MO 63366.

The current CDBG Annual Action Plan is available on the City’s website, https://www.ofallon.mo.us/grants-assistance, or by contacting Public Assistance Specialist Alexis Jaegers at 636-379-5411 or ajaegers@ofallon.mo.us.