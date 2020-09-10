O’Fallon to hold Patriot Day ceremony on Friday, September 11

The public is invited to attend the City of O’Fallon’s annual Patriot Day ceremony, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at the City’s 9-11 First Responders Memorial.

Constructed from steel salvaged from the New York City’s World Trade Center, which was destroyed on September 11, 2001, the monument is located in the parking lot on the east side of O’Fallon’s Municipal Centre (City Hall),100 North Main Street, O’Fallon, Missouri 63366.

The event is dedicated to first responders, the police, firefighters and paramedics who stepped forward to rescue victims of the attacks in 2001, and the victims and their families. The ceremony includes remarks by students from O’Fallon’s Fort Zumwalt North High School, O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy and O’Fallon Police Chief Tim Clothier, a moment of silence, a rifle salute and the placing of the wreath by the Police, Fire and Ambulance District Honor Guard. At the end of the ceremony, the public will have an opportunity to place flowers at the memorial.