O’Fallon resident Alexa Daly wins Troy Rodeo Queen Pageant

Alexa Daly competed for the title of Miss Rodeo Troy at the Troy Rodeo Queen Pageant held during the Troy FFA Alumni & Lincoln County Relay for Life Rodeo. The pageant is held annually and raises money for the Relay for Life benefiting the American Cancer Society, and scholarships for the Troy FFA Alumni to offer local high school graduates.

Daly was also voted Miss Congeniality by the contestants of the pageant.

Daly is a 20 year old Junior at Southern Arkansas University, and competed in the Horsemanship category with her American Quarter Horse, Lena Zana. Daly was the 2020 Mississippi Miss Agriculture, and 2018 St. Charles County Fair Queen. Daly said her competition experience has been excellent and encourages young women to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves. The pageant experience has provided her with opportunities to meet new people, improve her public speaking and be a positive role model.

Daly graduated May 2018 from Fort Zumwalt South High School, where she was active in the Marching Band, Modulation Z Winter Drumline and the Robotics Team. Daly receives the Blue and Gold Academic Scholarship to attend Southern Arkansas University where she is pursuing her education in Agriculture and Animal Science.

Daly would like to thank her parents, Darren and Theresa Daly and grandmother, Betty Cude of O’Fallon, and her sponsors, Ultimate Defense Firing and Training Center, Geff Dunn Shelter Insurance, Brilliant Attitude Ranch and Mark & Debbie Stenger for making it possible for her to compete at the Troy Rodeo Queen Pageant this year.

For information about the Troy Rodeo Queen Pageant contact danielle@pastthesash.com