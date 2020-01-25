O’Fallon police seeking information about pharmacy robbery

The O’Fallon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at an O’Fallon pharmacy.

On December 16, 2019 at about 5 p.m., a white male entered Powers Pharmacy at 7776 Winghaven Blvd. and displayed a firearm to the employee. The unknown male demanded a certain medication and once the pills were handed over to him, he left the area.

The robber is described as a white male, 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall with a thin build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, with some type of cloth covering his face.

It is believed that the robber was occupying a white or silver 2013-2016 Lincoln MKZ, with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the O’Fallon Police Department.