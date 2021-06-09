O’Fallon police: Registered sex offender charged after incident with O’Fallon teens

The O’Fallon Police Department arrested Rogers after learning he was a registered sex offender who (on May 22nd, 2021) messaged two female victims (ages 14 and 15 years old) on a popular social media application. On that date around 0300 hours, Rogers drove from Warren County to O’Fallon and picked up the victims with his vehicle at a park located in the 600 block of Sheppard Dr. He drove with the victims around O’Fallon, stopping to buy them e-cigarettes and vape pens, and provided them with marijuana. At one point, Rogers allowed one of the underage victims to drive his vehicle. Rogers returned with the victims to the park. The female victims became concerned with the situation and fled the area on foot.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued three charges against Rogers, all felonies: