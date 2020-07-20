O’Fallon police officer rescues stolen puppy

At about midnight on July 5, a dog breeder was traveling through O’Fallon on her way home to Colorado with her eight Golden Retriever puppies. She stopped to get gas at Mobil on the Run (879 Bryan Rd.) and to let the puppies stretch their legs in the grassy area near the gas station. While watching the puppies, a man approached her and started asking her questions. As she began to load the puppies into her vehicle, the man grabbed one of the puppies and ran off with it. The man jumped in his vehicle with the puppy and sped away.

The victim contacted the O’Fallon Police Department which responded to the scene and began to investigate the felony stealing of an animal. The victim advised officers that there were two other people with the man who stole the puppy.

Investigating officers were able to obtain surveillance video of the three individuals at the gas station. Still images of the surveillance video were distributed to other officers of this agency.

On July 7, an O’Fallon Police Officer made a traffic stop on Interstate 70 and realized that two of the people in the vehicle matched the surveillance photos related to the puppy theft. Not only were two of the suspects in the vehicle, but the O’Fallon Police Officer located the stolen puppy in the vehicle as well. A short time later, the puppy was turned over to an O’Fallon Animal Control Officer and taken to the animal shelter for care and boarding.

The grateful owner was contacted in Colorado and has since come back to retrieve her puppy.

The O’Fallon Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the last of the three people responsible for the stolen puppy. Surveillance image of third subject:

If you know who this third person is, please contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.