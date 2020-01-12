O’Fallon police officer rescues man after car plunges into flooded creek

An O’Fallon police officer and O’Fallon firefighters rescued the occupant of a vehicle that had accidentally plunged into a creek on Mexico Road Friday evening.

About 9 p.m. on January 10, a vehicle was unable to make the turn on Mexico Road near Bryan Road, and the car drove into the creek. Because of the heavy rainfall in the area, the water level was rising quickly and moving swiftly.

O’Fallon Police received the call, and the first officer to arrive found that the driver had made it out of the vehicle, but his father was still trapped inside the vehicle and the water was quickly rising. The officer quickly recognized the dangerous situation due to the rushing creek waters, and without hesitation entered the water and successfully kept the man’s head lifted above the water until further help could arrive.

The O’Fallon Fire Protection District arrived, and two firefighters quickly entered the rising waters and assisted the officer. The three first responders were then able to remove the victim from the car and get him to the bank of the creek. Paramedics from St. Charles County Ambulance District later transported him to a local hospital, with only minor injuries.

Shortly after the victim was safely pulled to the bank of the creek, the vehicle was overtaken by the rising water.

The O’Fallon police officer, Jordan Wilmes, is a two-year veteran of the O’Fallon Police Department, and an Army Cavalry Scout veteran.

Chief of Police Tim Clothier said, “This is living proof that heroes are amongst us. Thanks to the brave officer and the firefighters placing other life above their own and ignoring the extreme dangers of the situation, an innocent life was saved. I applaud the firefighters and our very own Officer Wilmes for their heroism.”