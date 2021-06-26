O’Fallon police looking for suspect in armed robbery

The O’Fallon Police Department is looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut restaurant on West Terra Lane at Lake Saint Louis Boulevard late Friday night.

According to police, the suspect entered the business at about 10:20 p.m. and pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding all the money in the cash register.

Police described the suspect as “possibly an Asian male, approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, and medium build, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, dark tennis shoes, and gloves.” The suspect left and was last seen on foot traveling west towards Guthrie Road.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Lohmeyer at (636) 240-3200.