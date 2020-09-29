O’Fallon Police K9 “Talos” retires after a long career

The O’Fallon Police Department is proud to announce the retirement of K9 Talos. K9 Talos has served the O’Fallon community for more than 7 years and now looks forward to his years as a family pet!

K9 Talos is a 9-year old German Shepherd that began his law enforcement career in 2013. He worked with Officer Mike Aronson while serving with the O’Fallon Police canine program. K9 Talos was one of four canines serving the department, and the first and only canine trained in explosives detection. K9 Talos was utilized for numerous events such as the O’Fallon Heritage and Freedom Festival and ensuring other large venues such as stadiums and arenas were safe for event goers. K9 Talos and Officer Aronson were instrumental in multiple bomb threat incidents, as well as, locating firearms and shell casings to assist in the prosecution of offenders.

Some notable accomplishments:

Former “Top Dog” for the United States Police Canine Association in Missouri and Illinois

Former 12 th ranked canine in the nation for the United States Police Canine Association

ranked canine in the nation for the United States Police Canine Association National “Catch of the Quarter” for an apprehension of a felon in O’Fallon in 2015

Multiple regional “Catch of the Quarter” and “Find of the Quarter” awards

The men and women of the O’Fallon Police Department would like to wish K9 Talos the best in his retirement and are proud to have called him a partner!