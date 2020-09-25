O’Fallon Police Chief Tim Clothier announces resignation

O’Fallon Police Chief Tim Clothier has tendered his resignation to the City Council, effective October 2, 2020. The Council accepted the resignation during an Executive Session on September 23.

Chief Clothier currently is on sick leave, but he will remain as Chief until the close of business on October 2nd. It is expected that an Interim Chief will be named prior to Chief Clothier’s departure. A search for a permanent chief will take place at a later date.

“The City Council and I are grateful to Chief Clothier for his efforts in leading our Department over the past 18 months,” said Mayor Hennessy. “The O’Fallon Police Department continues to be recognized as one of this nation’s best Police Departments, and we know the brave men and women who serve our community will continue to protect the safety of our residents and businesses during this transition.”

Chief Clothier joined the Department in May 2019.