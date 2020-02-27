O’Fallon Police Blotter: Stealing an animal

The following reports for January 13 – January 19, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, January 13
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 1:17 a.m.
- First degree burglary was reported on Norwood Hills at 5:23 a.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:01 a.m.
- First degree burglary was reported on Roxbury Drive at 6:18 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:08 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 12:45 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Keaton Crossing Boulevard at 2:09 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Wabash Woods Way at 6:07 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Kemmar Court at 6:26 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Waterbury Falls Drive at 10:17 p.m.
Wednesday, January 15
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highgrove Drive at 12:07 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Half Moon Drive at 5:38 p.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 6:13 p.m.
- Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 6:54 p.m.
Thursday, January 16
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 12:48 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Hoff Road at Progress Lane West at 12:39 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Begonia Drive at 12:55 p.m. and Arapahoe Basin Court at 2:13 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:37 p.m.
Friday, January 17
- Assault was reported on Flowering Magnolia Drive at 2:19 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Park City Court at 3:01 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bryan Road at 5:37 p.m.
Saturday, January 18
- Domestic assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 12:18 a.m.
- First degree burglary was reported on North Main Street at 1:29 a.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:02 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Heather Drive at 11:08 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Scottsville Drive at 4:41 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:18 p.m. and 5:49 p.m.
Sunday, January 19
- Stealing an animal was reported on Merribrook Court at 3:40 p.m.
