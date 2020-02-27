O’Fallon Police Blotter: Stealing an animal

The following reports for January 13 – January 19, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, January 13

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 1:17 a.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Norwood Hills at 5:23 a.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:01 a.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Roxbury Drive at 6:18 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on McDonald Lane at 5:08 p.m.

Tuesday, January 14

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 12:45 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Keaton Crossing Boulevard at 2:09 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Wabash Woods Way at 6:07 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Kemmar Court at 6:26 p.m.

Assault was reported on Waterbury Falls Drive at 10:17 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highgrove Drive at 12:07 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Half Moon Drive at 5:38 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 6:13 p.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 6:54 p.m.

Thursday, January 16

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 12:48 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Hoff Road at Progress Lane West at 12:39 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Begonia Drive at 12:55 p.m. and Arapahoe Basin Court at 2:13 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:37 p.m.

Friday, January 17

Assault was reported on Flowering Magnolia Drive at 2:19 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Park City Court at 3:01 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bryan Road at 5:37 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Domestic assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 12:18 a.m.

First degree burglary was reported on North Main Street at 1:29 a.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:02 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Heather Drive at 11:08 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Scottsville Drive at 4:41 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:18 p.m. and 5:49 p.m.

Sunday, January 19