O’Fallon Police Blotter: November 25 – December 1

The following reports for November 25 – December 1, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, November 25

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Delegate Circle at 5:27 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Wyndgate Ridge Drive at 1:51 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Knights Crossing Drive at 3:58 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on St. Paul Lane at 3:37 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 8:19 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Knob Hill Drive at 10:45 a.m. and Cool Springs Ind Drive at 3:11 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 6:17 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Tailor Lane at 7:03 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Foxtrotter Drive at 8:58 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 6:54 p.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Whispering Willow Drive at 10:19 p.m.

Thursday, November 28

First degree burglary was reported on Montauk Court at 9:02 a.m.

Stealing was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:39 a.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Irish Hound Drive at 9:56 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 6:42 p.m.

Second degree assault (vehicular injury) was reported on MO M at West Terra Lane at 6:32 p.m.

Friday, November 29

Property damage was reported on Dusty Rose Drive at 10:25 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:37 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 5:26 p.m.

Saturday, November 30

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on East Terra Lane at 8:37 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Pund Road at 10:48 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:13 p.m.

Sunday, December 1