O’Fallon Police Blotter: November 25 – December 1

The following reports for November 25 – December 1, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, November 25
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Delegate Circle at 5:27 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Wyndgate Ridge Drive at 1:51 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Knights Crossing Drive at 3:58 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on St. Paul Lane at 3:37 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 8:19 p.m.
Tuesday, November 26
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Knob Hill Drive at 10:45 a.m. and Cool Springs Ind Drive at 3:11 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 6:17 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Tailor Lane at 7:03 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Foxtrotter Drive at 8:58 p.m.
Wednesday, November 27
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 6:54 p.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on Whispering Willow Drive at 10:19 p.m.
Thursday, November 28
- First degree burglary was reported on Montauk Court at 9:02 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:39 a.m.
- First degree burglary was reported on Irish Hound Drive at 9:56 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 6:42 p.m.
- Second degree assault (vehicular injury) was reported on MO M at West Terra Lane at 6:32 p.m.
Friday, November 29
- Property damage was reported on Dusty Rose Drive at 10:25 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:37 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 5:26 p.m.
Saturday, November 30
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on East Terra Lane at 8:37 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Pund Road at 10:48 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 1:13 p.m.
Sunday, December 1
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:59 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 3:20 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Bittersweet Drive at 9:04 p.m.
