O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 31 – June 6, 2021

The following reports for May 31 – June 6, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, May 31

  • Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on North Central Drive at 2:56 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Ft. Zumwalt Drive at 10:26 a.m.
  • Assault was reported on Feise Road at 5:37 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

  • Stealing was reported on Delmar Drive at Apple Valley Drive at 6:56 a.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 12:44 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

  • Second degree burglary was reported on Bretton Trails Drive at 7:55 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Manuka Drive at 12:44 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Fairway Green Drive at 6:02 p.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 7:01 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Mexico Loop Road West at 12:31 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 2:47 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 8:22 p.m.

Friday, June 4

  • Stealing ($750 or more) as reported on Applerock Drive at 10:22 a.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Christina Marie Drive at 10:43 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Clover Lane at 3:46 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:47 p.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 6:36 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Wainscott Drive at 12:28 a.m.
  • Second degree burglary was reported on Keaton Crossing Boulevard at 9:01 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 4:28 p.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Oday Park Drive at 7:00 p.m.
  • Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Cochman Way at 7:02 p.m.
  • Assault on a law officer was reported on Fallon Parkway at 8:52 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Monticello Plaza at 9:07 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Piepers Glen Court at 11:42 a.m.
  • Assault was reported on Presidents Landing Drive at 12:39 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Civic Park Drive at 7:06 p.m.

