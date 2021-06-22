O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 3 – 9, 2021

The following reports for May 3 – 9, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, May 3

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Bryan Road at 8:26 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Fairway Green Drive at 9:19 a.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 10:45 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 3:40 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Shady Rock Lane at 10:40 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported in the 2600 block of Highway K at 3:01 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Merganser Drive at 4:32 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Sassafras Parc Drive at 9:56 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5

No reports.

Thursday, May 6

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on San Jose Drive at 2:47 p.m.

Assault was reported on Peruque Crossing Court at 3:53 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:27 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Civic Park Drive at 7:48 p.m.

Friday, May 7

Domestic assault was reported on North Main Street at 1:13 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on The Cedars Drive at 4:00 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:51 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Assault was reported on Bellingham Court at 1:07 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 5:56 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 3:13 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on West Pitman Street at 6:09 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:54 p.m.

Assault was reported on North Main Street at 8:38 p.m.

Sunday, May 9