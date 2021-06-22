O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 3 – 9, 2021

The following reports for May 3 – 9, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, May 3
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Bryan Road at 8:26 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Fairway Green Drive at 9:19 a.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 10:45 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Wild Oak Drive at 3:40 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Shady Rock Lane at 10:40 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 2600 block of Highway K at 3:01 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Merganser Drive at 4:32 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Sassafras Parc Drive at 9:56 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
- No reports.
Thursday, May 6
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on San Jose Drive at 2:47 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Peruque Crossing Court at 3:53 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:27 p.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Civic Park Drive at 7:48 p.m.
Friday, May 7
- Domestic assault was reported on North Main Street at 1:13 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on The Cedars Drive at 4:00 p.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:51 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
- Assault was reported on Bellingham Court at 1:07 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 5:56 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 3:13 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on West Pitman Street at 6:09 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 8:54 p.m.
- Assault was reported on North Main Street at 8:38 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
- No reports.
