O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 25 – June 7, 2020

The following reports for May 25 – June 7, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, May 25

Assault was reported on Leclar Drive at 1:15 a.m.

Tuesday, May 26

Domestic assault was reported on Royallsprings Parkway at 7:10 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Tennessee Walker Way at 8:59 a.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 12:39 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 3:20 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27

Second degree burglary was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 2:37 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 9:01 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 9:32 p.m.

Thursday, May 28

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Fawn Brook Court at 3:03 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Progress Point Court at 9:13 a.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on Sommers Road at 11:40 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Rambling Oak Drive at 7:36 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 10:34 p.m.

Friday, May 29

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bryan Road at 2:09 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Garden Path at 12:48 p.m.

Assault was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 5:22 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:43 p.m.

Assault was reported on Love Drive at 7:52 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Highway K at 8:04 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Property damage was reported on Carol Renee Court at Old Feise Road at 10:23 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 12:59 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:58 p.m.

Monday, June 1

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Country Trail Court at 9:35 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Lil Regina Parkway at 11:31 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 2:22 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Burning Brook Drive at 4:07 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Jeffrey Martin Drive at 6:47 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 11:26 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:20 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on West Pitman Street at 6:41 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:01 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 8:37 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3

Domestic assault was reported on Village Center Drive at 11:27 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Twin Chinmeys Boulevard at 2:08 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 3:51 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Joan Drive at 4:45 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:54 p.m.

Friday, June 5

Second degree property damage was reported on Indian Springs Court at 11:23 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Springbeach Drive at 3:01 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Love Drive at 4:48 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Highway N at 4:58 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Civic Park Court at 7:17 p.m.

Assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 10:38 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

Stealing was reported on Mallards Way at 10:00 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Vinings Boulevard at 5:14 p.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 8:42 p.m.

Sunday, June 7