Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 25 – June 7, 2020

Jul. 28, 2020 7:00 PM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0
City of O'Fallon

The following reports for May 25 – June 7, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, May 25

  • Assault was reported on Leclar Drive at 1:15 a.m.

Tuesday, May 26

  • Domestic assault was reported on Royallsprings Parkway at 7:10 a.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Tennessee Walker Way at 8:59 a.m.
  • Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 12:39 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 3:20 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27

  • Second degree burglary was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 2:37 a.m.
  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 9:01 p.m.
  • Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 9:32 p.m.

Thursday, May 28

  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Fawn Brook Court at 3:03 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Progress Point Court at 9:13 a.m.
  • Second degree burglary was reported on Sommers Road at 11:40 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Rambling Oak Drive at 7:36 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 10:34 p.m.

Friday, May 29

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bryan Road at 2:09 a.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported on Garden Path at 12:48 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 5:22 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:43 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on Love Drive at 7:52 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Highway K at 8:04 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

  • Property damage was reported on Carol Renee Court at Old Feise Road at 10:23 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

  • Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 12:59 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:58 p.m.

Monday, June 1

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Country Trail Court at 9:35 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Lil Regina Parkway at 11:31 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 2:22 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2

  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Burning Brook Drive at 4:07 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Jeffrey Martin Drive at 6:47 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 11:26 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:20 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on West Pitman Street at 6:41 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:01 p.m.
  • A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 8:37 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3

  • Domestic assault was reported on Village Center Drive at 11:27 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Twin Chinmeys Boulevard at 2:08 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

  • Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 3:51 p.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Joan Drive at 4:45 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:54 p.m.

Friday, June 5

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Indian Springs Court at 11:23 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Springbeach Drive at 3:01 p.m.
  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Love Drive at 4:48 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Highway N at 4:58 p.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Civic Park Court at 7:17 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 10:38 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

  • Stealing was reported on Mallards Way at 10:00 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Vinings Boulevard at 5:14 p.m.
  • Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 8:42 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

  • Stealing was reported on Highway K at 12:43 p.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Haven View Court at 3:15 p.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 8:33 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on Highway K at 10:46 p.m.

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.