O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 25 – June 7, 2020

The following reports for May 25 – June 7, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, May 25
- Assault was reported on Leclar Drive at 1:15 a.m.
Tuesday, May 26
- Domestic assault was reported on Royallsprings Parkway at 7:10 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Tennessee Walker Way at 8:59 a.m.
- Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 12:39 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 3:20 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27
- Second degree burglary was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 2:37 a.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Whispering Windsong Drive at 9:01 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 9:32 p.m.
Thursday, May 28
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Fawn Brook Court at 3:03 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Progress Point Court at 9:13 a.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on Sommers Road at 11:40 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Rambling Oak Drive at 7:36 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 10:34 p.m.
Friday, May 29
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Bryan Road at 2:09 a.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported on Garden Path at 12:48 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 5:22 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:43 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Love Drive at 7:52 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Highway K at 8:04 p.m.
Saturday, May 30
- Property damage was reported on Carol Renee Court at Old Feise Road at 10:23 p.m.
Sunday, May 31
- Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 12:59 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:58 p.m.
Monday, June 1
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Country Trail Court at 9:35 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Lil Regina Parkway at 11:31 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 2:22 p.m.
Tuesday, June 2
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Burning Brook Drive at 4:07 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Jeffrey Martin Drive at 6:47 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 11:26 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:20 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on West Pitman Street at 6:41 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:01 p.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on Bryan Road at 8:37 p.m.
Wednesday, June 3
- Domestic assault was reported on Village Center Drive at 11:27 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Twin Chinmeys Boulevard at 2:08 p.m.
Thursday, June 4
- Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 3:51 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Joan Drive at 4:45 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:54 p.m.
Friday, June 5
- Second degree property damage was reported on Indian Springs Court at 11:23 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Springbeach Drive at 3:01 p.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Love Drive at 4:48 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Highway N at 4:58 p.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Civic Park Court at 7:17 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 10:38 p.m.
Saturday, June 6
- Stealing was reported on Mallards Way at 10:00 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Vinings Boulevard at 5:14 p.m.
- Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 8:42 p.m.
Sunday, June 7
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 12:43 p.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Haven View Court at 3:15 p.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on St. Joseph Avenue at 8:33 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Highway K at 10:46 p.m.
