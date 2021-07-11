70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 24 – 30, 2021
O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 24 – 30, 2021

O'Fallon Police

The following reports for May 24 – 30, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, May 24

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Baron Ridge Court at 5:07 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Sunview Drive at 6:05 a.m.
  • Second degree burglary was reported on Sommers Road at 8:41 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Heathers Drive at 3:05 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Royal Oaks Drive at MO P at 8:58 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

  • Stealing was reported in the 4500 block of Highway K at 1:45 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 2000 block of Highway K at 6:07 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Mart-Ton Estates Drive at 3:58 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 6:17 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Heather Drive at 7:39 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Millers Court at 2:53 a.m.
  • First degree property damage was reported on Crestwood Lane at 6:52 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Apple Valley Drive at 7:52 a.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported on Sonderen Street at 11:28 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Magdalen Lane at 1:23 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 5:19 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1500 block of Highway K at 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Hoff Road at West Terra Lane at 4:05 a.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Lee Ridge Drive at 12:02 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Tri Sports Circle at 2:24 p.m.
  • domestic assault was reported on Highgrove Drive at 6:32 p.m.

Friday, May 28

  • Property damage was reported on Crestwood Lane at 8:11 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 8:50 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Technology Drive at 7:57 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

  • First degree property damage was reported on Hawks Haven Drive at 12:36 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 5:37 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

  • First degree burglary was reported on Church Street at 8:52 a.m.
  • Fourth degree assault was reported in the 3000 block of Highway K at 10:46 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Bramblett Crossing at 5:24 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Wind Hill Drive at 6:01 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on Fairway Green Drive at 11:12 p.m.

