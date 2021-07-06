O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 17 – 23, 2021

The following reports for May 17 – 23, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, May 17

Domestic assault was reported on Oak Leaf Drive at 5:18 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Holly Oak Court at 9:03 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Tisbury Court at 11:25 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Millcreek Parkway at 11:50 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 5:10 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Windsor Chair Court at 6:44 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 3:27 a.m.

Assault was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 11:13 a.m.

Wednesday, May 19

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Savannah Circle at 8:55 a.m.

Stealing was reported on St. Paul Lane at 7:30 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Summer Haven Court at 8:04 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported in the 4100 block of Highway K at 4:57 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:06 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Poe Court at 8:20 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 11:29 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on o’Fallon Lakes Drive at 9:24 p.m.

Friday, May 21

Stealing was reported on Cypress Drive at 1:28 a.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Bates Court at 3:43 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 10:55 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Briarchase Court at 8:31 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Hawksbury Place Drive at 9:09 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 11:49 a.m.

Sunday, May 23