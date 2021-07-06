70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 17 – 23, 2021
O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 17 – 23, 2021

The following reports for May 17 – 23, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, May 17

  • Domestic assault was reported on Oak Leaf Drive at 5:18 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Holly Oak Court at 9:03 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Tisbury Court at 11:25 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Millcreek Parkway at 11:50 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 5:10 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Windsor Chair Court at 6:44 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

  • Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 3:27 a.m.
  • Assault was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 11:13 a.m.

Wednesday, May 19

  • Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Savannah Circle at 8:55 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on St. Paul Lane at 7:30 p.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported on Summer Haven Court at 8:04 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported in the 4100 block of Highway K at 4:57 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:06 a.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Poe Court at 8:20 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 11:29 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on o’Fallon Lakes Drive at 9:24 p.m.

Friday, May 21

  • Stealing was reported on Cypress Drive at 1:28 a.m.
  • First degree burglary was reported on Bates Court at 3:43 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 10:55 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Briarchase Court at 8:31 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Hawksbury Place Drive at 9:09 a.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 11:49 a.m.

Sunday, May 23

  • Stealing was reported on Southernside Lane at 11:46 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Aster Lane at 2:00 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Grand Drive at 4:43 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Laura Drive at 10:03 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Main Street at 11:41 p.m.

