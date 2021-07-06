O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 17 – 23, 2021

The following reports for May 17 – 23, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, May 17
- Domestic assault was reported on Oak Leaf Drive at 5:18 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Holly Oak Court at 9:03 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Tisbury Court at 11:25 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Millcreek Parkway at 11:50 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported in the 2900 block of Highway K at 5:10 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Windsor Chair Court at 6:44 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
- Stealing ($750 or more) (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 3:27 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 11:13 a.m.
Wednesday, May 19
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Savannah Circle at 8:55 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on St. Paul Lane at 7:30 p.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported on Summer Haven Court at 8:04 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported in the 4100 block of Highway K at 4:57 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:06 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Poe Court at 8:20 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 11:29 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on o’Fallon Lakes Drive at 9:24 p.m.
Friday, May 21
- Stealing was reported on Cypress Drive at 1:28 a.m.
- First degree burglary was reported on Bates Court at 3:43 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Southernside Lane at 10:55 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Briarchase Court at 8:31 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Hawksbury Place Drive at 9:09 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 11:49 a.m.
Sunday, May 23
- Stealing was reported on Southernside Lane at 11:46 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Aster Lane at 2:00 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Grand Drive at 4:43 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Laura Drive at 10:03 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Main Street at 11:41 p.m.
Be the first to comment