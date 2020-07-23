O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 11 – 24, 2020

The following reports for May 11 – 24, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, May 11

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:18 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Fawn Oaks Drive at 8:21 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Bridgeway Court at 10:25 p.m.

Third degree assault was reported on Big Horn Drive at 11:51 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Lane at 3:51 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Highway K at 10:04 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Landing Circle at 11:03 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Caledonia Drive at 12:51 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:02 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:47 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Court at 3:49 p.m.

Thursday, May 14

Stolen bicycles were reported on Sword Lily Drive at 12:22 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 5:10 a.m.

A gas drive off was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:04 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Rivercity Pass at 1:20 p.m.

Assault was reported on Waterbury Falls Drive at 2:15 p.m.

First degree burglary was reported on Lil Marie Parkway at 2:37 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Great Warrior Drive at 10:47 p.m.

Friday, May 15

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Cherrywood Parc Court at 9:58 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Piedmont Park at 10:18 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Shady Rock Lane at 12:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 1:29 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Mark Twain Court at 6:12 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 11:17 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:40 a.m.

First degree property damage was reported on English Ivy at 12:54 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Jacobs Pillow Drive at 2:15 p.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Sunburst Drive at 7:06 p.m.

Stealing was reported on North Main Street at 7:58 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 18

Second degree domestic assault was reported on South Wellington at 5:26 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:48 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

Stealing was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 3:07 p.m.

Stealing was reported on North Boxwood Lane at 4:51 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Wainscott Drive at 4:26 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on North Main Street at 5:36 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Domestic assault was reported on Bryan Road at 1:50 a.m.

Stealing (leased/rented property) was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 9:19 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 3:21 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Wainscott Drive at 5:25 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on DiFranco Lane at 5:34 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Country Life Drive at 7:21 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:01 p.m.

First degree assault was reported on Sunnywood Drive at 6:31 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:26 p.m.

Friday, May 22

No reports.

Saturday, May 23

Domestic assault was reported on Sunny Slope Court at 11:12 p.m.

Sunday, May 24