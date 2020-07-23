O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 11 – 24, 2020

The following reports for May 11 – 24, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, May 11
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:18 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Fawn Oaks Drive at 8:21 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Bridgeway Court at 10:25 p.m.
- Third degree assault was reported on Big Horn Drive at 11:51 p.m.
Tuesday, May 12
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Lane at 3:51 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Highway K at 10:04 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Landing Circle at 11:03 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Caledonia Drive at 12:51 p.m.
Wednesday, May 13
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 12:02 p.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:47 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Danielle Elizabeth Court at 3:49 p.m.
Thursday, May 14
- Stolen bicycles were reported on Sword Lily Drive at 12:22 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 5:10 a.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:04 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Rivercity Pass at 1:20 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Waterbury Falls Drive at 2:15 p.m.
- First degree burglary was reported on Lil Marie Parkway at 2:37 p.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Great Warrior Drive at 10:47 p.m.
Friday, May 15
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Cherrywood Parc Court at 9:58 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Piedmont Park at 10:18 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Shady Rock Lane at 12:35 p.m.
Saturday, May 16
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 1:29 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Mark Twain Court at 6:12 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 11:17 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
- Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 11:40 a.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on English Ivy at 12:54 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Jacobs Pillow Drive at 2:15 p.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Sunburst Drive at 7:06 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on North Main Street at 7:58 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 18
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on South Wellington at 5:26 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:48 p.m.
Tuesday, May 19
- Stealing was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 3:07 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on North Boxwood Lane at 4:51 p.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported on Wainscott Drive at 4:26 p.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on North Main Street at 5:36 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
- Domestic assault was reported on Bryan Road at 1:50 a.m.
- Stealing (leased/rented property) was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 9:19 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 3:21 p.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Wainscott Drive at 5:25 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on DiFranco Lane at 5:34 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Country Life Drive at 7:21 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:01 p.m.
- First degree assault was reported on Sunnywood Drive at 6:31 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 8:26 p.m.
Friday, May 22
- No reports.
Saturday, May 23
- Domestic assault was reported on Sunny Slope Court at 11:12 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
- Second degree burglary was reported on Frontier Park Drive at 4:48 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 10:01 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Whispering Rock Court at 1:51 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 5:07 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Mallards Way at 5:11 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Mondair Drive at 6:58 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Highway K at 10:41 p.m.
Be the first to comment