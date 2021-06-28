O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 10 – 16, 2021

The following reports for May 10 – 16, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, May 10
- First degree property damage was reported on Crestwood Lane at 9:05 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 11:16 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1200 block of Highway K at 5:27 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
- Domestic assault was reported on Autumn Forest Drive at 2:10 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on MO K at Mexico Road at 2:00 p.m.
- Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported in the 2200 block of Highway K at 4:53 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
- No reports.
Thursday, May 13
- Domestic assault was reported on Heather Drive at 9:48 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Mystic Cove at 5:51 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Joan Drive at 5:35 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Technology Drive at 7:11 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Lil Virignia Parkway at 7:03 p.m.
Friday, May 14
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 7:59 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Thorn Hill Drive at 8:50 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 7:12 p.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Prairie Point Drive at 9:57 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
- Stealing was reported in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:22 p.m.
Sunday, May 16
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 3:01 p.m.
- domestic assault was reported in the 1600 block of Highway K at 5:47 p.m.
