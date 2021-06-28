O’Fallon Police Blotter: May 10 – 16, 2021

The following reports for May 10 – 16, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, May 10

First degree property damage was reported on Crestwood Lane at 9:05 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on West Terra Lane at 11:16 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported in the 1200 block of Highway K at 5:27 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Domestic assault was reported on Autumn Forest Drive at 2:10 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on MO K at Mexico Road at 2:00 p.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported in the 2200 block of Highway K at 4:53 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

No reports.

Thursday, May 13

Domestic assault was reported on Heather Drive at 9:48 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Mystic Cove at 5:51 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Joan Drive at 5:35 p.m.

Assault was reported on Technology Drive at 7:11 p.m.

Assault was reported on Lil Virignia Parkway at 7:03 p.m.

Friday, May 14

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 7:59 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Thorn Hill Drive at 8:50 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 7:12 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Prairie Point Drive at 9:57 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Stealing was reported in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:22 p.m.

Sunday, May 16