O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 9 – 22, 2020

The following reports for March 9 – 22, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 9

Domestic assault was reported on Joan Drive at 10:17 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Homefield Grove Drive at 12:56 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Highway K at 2:33 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 6:38 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Domestic assault was reported on Keystone Ridge Drive at 3:12 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Winding Woods Drive at 11:06 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Comfort Inn Court at 11:09 a.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Property damage was reported on Oakton Court at 10:59 a.m.

Assault was reported on Homefield Prairie Court at 7:52 p.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Post Run Drive at 7:56 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Buffalo Rock Drive at 10:31 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Stealing was reported on Begonia Drive at 11:09 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Eastbrook Lane at 11:47 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Manuka Drive at 12:31 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 2:07 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Highway K at 3:05 p.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 4:13 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Hollowgate Court at 11:57 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Domestic assault was reported on Country Heights Drive at 2:38 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Briarfield Drive at 7:44 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Topsfield Drive at 8:42 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Briarridge Drive at 9:33 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:08 p.m. and 7:43 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 7:22 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on North Main Street at 8:10 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on North Main Street at 8:55 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Raintree Pass at 9:36 p.m.

Monday, March 16

Domestic assault was reported on Red Cedar Parc Drive at 12:23 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 12:58 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Lil Marie Parkway at 3:07 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on RoyallManor Lane at 8:15 a.m.

An attempt to steal from a motor vehicle was reported on Long Timber Drive at 7:25 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Vinings Boulevard at 12:05 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 4:32 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sword Lily Drive at 5:03 p.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 6:58 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Domestic assault was reported on Great Warrior Drive at 2:44 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Turtle Creek Drive at 1:05 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mar-Ton Estates Drive at 10:36 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Babble Creek Lane at 11:20 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Taylor Place at 11:58 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

Second degree property damage was reported on Taylor Place at 12:12 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 3:07 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Highway K at 1:19 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 5:10 p.m.

Friday, March 20

Second degree burglary was reported on Highway K at 1:15 a.m.

Assault was reported on Highway K at 7:00 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Lil Regina Parkway at 8:59 p.m.

Assault was reported on Spring Hill Drive at 11:18 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Domestic assault was reported on Aston Way Drive at 2:02 a.m.

Sunday, March 22