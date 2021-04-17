O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 8 – 14, 2021

The following reports for March 8 – 14, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, March 8
- Assault was reported on Bates Court at 12:15 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) (purse snatch) was reported in the 1200 block of Highway K at 12:19 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 1:26 p.m.
- First degree assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 11:08 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
- No Reports.
Wednesday, March 10
- An attempt to steal from a motor vehicle was reported on Summer Stone Drive at 6:27 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Sinclair Court at 7:49 a.m.
- Shopifting was reported on Mexico Road at 11:57 a.m.
Thursday, March 11
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Wyndgate Valley Drive at 7:34 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Lexington Pass at 11:02 p.m.
Friday, March 12
- Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 12:44 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Old Schaeffer Lane at 2:17 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:45 p.m.
- Third degree assault was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 11:42 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Twin Chimneys Boulevard at 10:09 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
- First degree property damage was reported on Coronation Drive at 11:53 a.m.
- Second degree property damage was reported on Ardsley Drive at 2:03 p.m.
- Second degree assault was reported on President Drive at 1:06 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Soaring Eagle Drive at 8:47 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on tom Ginnever Avenue at 11:45 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
- Domestic assault was reported on Long Creek Drive at 8:58 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Half Moon Drive at 6:58 p.m.
- Fourth degree assault was reported on Bryan Road at 10:15 p.m.
