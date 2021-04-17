70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 8 – 14, 2021
O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 8 – 14, 2021

The following reports for March 8 – 14, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 8

  • Assault was reported on Bates Court at 12:15 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) (purse snatch) was reported in the 1200 block of Highway K at 12:19 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 1:26 p.m.
  • First degree assault was reported on Collier Boulevard at 11:08 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9

  • No Reports.

Wednesday, March 10

  • An attempt to steal from a motor vehicle was reported on Summer Stone Drive at 6:27 a.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Sinclair Court at 7:49 a.m.
  • Shopifting was reported on Mexico Road at 11:57 a.m.

Thursday, March 11

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Wyndgate Valley Drive at 7:34 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Lexington Pass at 11:02 p.m.

Friday, March 12

  • Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 12:44 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Old Schaeffer Lane at 2:17 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:45 p.m.
  • Third degree assault was reported on Savannah Garden Drive at 11:42 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Twin Chimneys Boulevard at 10:09 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

  • First degree property damage was reported on Coronation Drive at 11:53 a.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Ardsley Drive at 2:03 p.m.
  • Second degree assault was reported on President Drive at 1:06 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Soaring Eagle Drive at 8:47 p.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on tom Ginnever Avenue at 11:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

  • Domestic assault was reported on Long Creek Drive at 8:58 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Half Moon Drive at 6:58 p.m.
  • Fourth degree assault was reported on Bryan Road at 10:15 p.m.

 

