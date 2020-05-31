O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 30 – April 12, 2020

The following reports for March 30 – April 12, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, March 30
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on MO M at 12:57 a.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 11:02 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Copper Tree Trails at 12:42 p.m.
- Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Larkspur Lane at 1:37 p.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Larkspur Lane at 6:26 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 10:57 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Oakway Drive at 9:51 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:43 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Royall Valley Way at 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, April 1
- No reports
Thursday, April 2
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Casalon Drive at 7:54 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 10:00 a.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 8:29 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Belleau Creek Road at 2:33 p.m.
- Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Keaton Corporate Parkway at 5:00 p.m.
Friday, April 3
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Oak Path Drive at 3:36 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:32 a.m.
- Stealing from a building was reported on Highway K at 12:42 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
- Domestic assault was reported on Jeffery Martin Drive at 9:58 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:08 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Laura Drive at 12:40 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:06 p.m.
- Second degree burglary was reported on West Terra Lane at 3:06 p.m.
Sunday, April 5
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:46 a.m.
- Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Oakgrove Court at 11:41 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 3:06 p.m.
- Second degree assault was reported on Oakhaven Drive at 9:47 p.m.
Monday, April 6
- Stealing (leased or rented property) was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 1:31 p.m.
Tuesday, April 7
- Stealing ($750 or more) from building was reported on Highway K at 10:34 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Green Park Lane at 2:52 p.m.
Wednesday, April 8
- First degree burglary was reported on South Main Street at 11:40 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:49 a.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on McDonald Lane at 12:57 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Parkgate Court at 6:45 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Clover Lane at 8:22 p.m.
Thursday, April 9
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Glen Drive at 1:33 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Flowering Magnolia Drive at 4:02 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Main Street at 8:56 p.m.
Friday, April 10
- Fourth degree assault was reported on Amarillo Drive at 1:58 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Sports Park Drive at 8:10 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 8:24 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Sundance Drive at 10:29 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 9:23 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Manderly Place Drive at 11:38 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Martin Drive at 5:54 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Huntington Crossing Drive at 6:36 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Red Orchard Trail at 7:57 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:54 p.m.
Saturday, April 11
- Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 1:22 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 2:13 a.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 12:34 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Highway K at 7:28 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 6:59 p.m.
Sunday, April 12
- Domestic assault was reported on Caribou Court at 8:52 p.m.
