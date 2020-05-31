Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 30 – April 12, 2020

May. 30, 2020 8:25 PM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0
The following reports for March 30 – April 12, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 30

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on MO M at 12:57 a.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 11:02 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Copper Tree Trails at 12:42 p.m.
  • Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Larkspur Lane at 1:37 p.m.
  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Larkspur Lane at 6:26 p.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 10:57 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31

  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Oakway Drive at 9:51 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:43 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Royall Valley Way at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, April 1

  • No reports

Thursday, April 2

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Casalon Drive at 7:54 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 10:00 a.m.
  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 8:29 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Belleau Creek Road at 2:33 p.m.
  • Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Keaton Corporate Parkway at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 3

  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Oak Path Drive at 3:36 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:32 a.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported on Highway K at 12:42 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

  • Domestic assault was reported on Jeffery Martin Drive at 9:58 a.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:08 a.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Laura Drive at 12:40 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:06 p.m.
  • Second degree burglary was reported on West Terra Lane at 3:06 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:46 a.m.
  • Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Oakgrove Court at 11:41 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 3:06 p.m.
  • Second degree assault was reported on Oakhaven Drive at 9:47 p.m.

Monday, April 6

  • Stealing (leased or rented property) was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 1:31 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

  • Stealing ($750 or more) from building was reported on Highway K at 10:34 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Green Park Lane at 2:52 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

  • First degree burglary was reported on South Main Street at 11:40 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:49 a.m.
  • A gas drive off was reported on McDonald Lane at 12:57 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Parkgate Court at 6:45 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Clover Lane at 8:22 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Glen Drive at 1:33 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Flowering Magnolia Drive at 4:02 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Main Street at 8:56 p.m.

Friday, April 10

  • Fourth degree assault was reported on Amarillo Drive at 1:58 a.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Sports Park Drive at 8:10 a.m.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 8:24 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Sundance Drive at 10:29 a.m.
  • Assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 9:23 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Manderly Place Drive at 11:38 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Martin Drive at 5:54 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Huntington Crossing Drive at 6:36 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Red Orchard Trail at 7:57 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:54 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

  • Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 1:22 a.m.
  • Assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 2:13 a.m.
  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 12:34 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Highway K at 7:28 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 6:59 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

  • Domestic assault was reported on Caribou Court at 8:52 p.m.

