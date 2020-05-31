O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 30 – April 12, 2020

The following reports for March 30 – April 12, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 30

Third degree domestic assault was reported on MO M at 12:57 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 11:02 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Copper Tree Trails at 12:42 p.m.

Stealing a motor vehicle was reported on Larkspur Lane at 1:37 p.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Larkspur Lane at 6:26 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 10:57 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Oakway Drive at 9:51 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on McDonald Lane at 9:43 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Royall Valley Way at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, April 1

No reports

Thursday, April 2

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Casalon Drive at 7:54 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 10:00 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Lil Virginia Parkway at 8:29 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Belleau Creek Road at 2:33 p.m.

Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Keaton Corporate Parkway at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 3

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Oak Path Drive at 3:36 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:32 a.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Highway K at 12:42 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

Domestic assault was reported on Jeffery Martin Drive at 9:58 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:08 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Laura Drive at 12:40 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 2:06 p.m.

Second degree burglary was reported on West Terra Lane at 3:06 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 7:46 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Oakgrove Court at 11:41 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Highway K at 3:06 p.m.

Second degree assault was reported on Oakhaven Drive at 9:47 p.m.

Monday, April 6

Stealing (leased or rented property) was reported on Mexico Loop Road East at 1:31 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

Stealing ($750 or more) from building was reported on Highway K at 10:34 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Green Park Lane at 2:52 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

First degree burglary was reported on South Main Street at 11:40 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Highway K at 11:49 a.m.

A gas drive off was reported on McDonald Lane at 12:57 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Parkgate Court at 6:45 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Clover Lane at 8:22 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Glen Drive at 1:33 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on Flowering Magnolia Drive at 4:02 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on South Main Street at 8:56 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Fourth degree assault was reported on Amarillo Drive at 1:58 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Sports Park Drive at 8:10 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Pointe Drive at 8:24 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Sundance Drive at 10:29 a.m.

Assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 9:23 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Manderly Place Drive at 11:38 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Martin Drive at 5:54 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Huntington Crossing Drive at 6:36 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Red Orchard Trail at 7:57 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:54 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 1:22 a.m.

Assault was reported on Mar-ton Estates Drive at 2:13 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 12:34 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Highway K at 7:28 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 6:59 p.m.

Sunday, April 12