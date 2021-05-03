O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 29 – April 4, 2021

The following reports for March 29 – April 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, March 29
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Shady Rock Lane at 5:04 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
- A gas drive off was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 5:17 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
- Domestic assault was reported on Sherwood Forest Court at 3:45 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on South Cool Springs Road at 11:33 a.m.
Thursday, April 1
- Third degree assault was reported in the 2100 block of Highway K at 11:28 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Tisbury Circle at 10:07 p.m.
Friday, April 2
- Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 12:15 p.m.
- First degree property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at Bryan Road at 1:13 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 2300 block of Highway K at 3:01 p.m.
- Stealing was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 4:31 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Tri Sports Circle at 8:03 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
- Second degree assault was reported on Keaton Crossing Boulevard at 1:07 a.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported in the 2500 block of Highway K at 1:59 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
- A gas drive off was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 8:31 a.m.
Be the first to comment