O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 29 – April 4, 2021

May. 3, 2021 1:43 PM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0
O'Fallon Police

The following reports for March 29 – April 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 29

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Shady Rock Lane at 5:04 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30

  • A gas drive off was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 5:17 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31

  • Domestic assault was reported on Sherwood Forest Court at 3:45 a.m.
  • Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on South Cool Springs Road at 11:33 a.m.

Thursday, April 1

  • Third degree assault was reported in the 2100 block of Highway K at 11:28 a.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Tisbury Circle at 10:07 p.m.

Friday, April 2

  • Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 12:15 p.m.
  • First degree property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at Bryan Road at 1:13 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 2300 block of Highway K at 3:01 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 4:31 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Tri Sports Circle at 8:03 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

  • Second degree assault was reported on Keaton Crossing Boulevard at 1:07 a.m.
  • Second degree domestic assault was reported in the 2500 block of Highway K at 1:59 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

  • A gas drive off was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 8:31 a.m.

