O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 29 – April 4, 2021

The following reports for March 29 – April 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 29

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Shady Rock Lane at 5:04 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30

A gas drive off was reported on Tom Ginnever Avenue at 5:17 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31

Domestic assault was reported on Sherwood Forest Court at 3:45 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on South Cool Springs Road at 11:33 a.m.

Thursday, April 1

Third degree assault was reported in the 2100 block of Highway K at 11:28 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Tisbury Circle at 10:07 p.m.

Friday, April 2

Stealing was reported on Bryan Road at 12:15 p.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at Bryan Road at 1:13 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 2300 block of Highway K at 3:01 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 4:31 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Tri Sports Circle at 8:03 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Second degree assault was reported on Keaton Crossing Boulevard at 1:07 a.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported in the 2500 block of Highway K at 1:59 p.m.

Sunday, April 4