O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 23 – 29, 2020

The following reports for March 23 – 29, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 23

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 10:35 a.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Highway K at 11:35 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 4:59 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

Nothing reported.

Wednesday, March 25

Nothing reported.

Thursday, March 26

Domestic assault was reported on Cypress Trail at 10:55 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Long Timber Drive at 2:42 p.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 2:47 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Domestic assault was reported on Oakfield Drive at 6:15 a.m.

Pickpocketing ($750 or more) was reported on McDonald Lane at 10:28 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Oakway Drive at 1:08 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 9:28 a.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:36 p.m.

Sunday, March 29