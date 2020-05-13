Print Friendly, PDF & Email

O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 23 – 29, 2020

May. 12, 2020 8:10 PM O'Fallon, Police & Fire 0
The following reports for March 23 – 29, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 23

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 10:35 a.m.
  • Fourth degree assault was reported on Highway K at 11:35 a.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Clinton Hill Court at 4:59 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

  • Nothing reported.

Wednesday, March 25

  • Nothing reported.

Thursday, March 26

  • Domestic assault was reported on Cypress Trail at 10:55 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Long Timber Drive at 2:42 p.m.
  • Fourth degree assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 2:47 p.m.

Friday, March 27

  • Domestic assault was reported on Oakfield Drive at 6:15 a.m.
  • Pickpocketing ($750 or more) was reported on McDonald Lane at 10:28 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

  • Second degree domestic assault was reported on Oakway Drive at 1:08 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Highway K at 9:28 a.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:36 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

  • Domestic assault was reported on O’Fallon Lakes Drive at 6:31 a.m.
  • First degree property damage was reported on Prynnwood Lane at 9:58 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Mexico Road at 1:57 p.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported on Coachman Way at 2:53 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Pinewood Place Drive at 10:56 p.m.

