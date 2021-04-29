O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 22 – 28, 2021

The following reports for March 22 – 28, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 22

Fourth degree assault was reported on Darby Drive at 12:43 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on O’Fallon Road at 7:18 a.m.

A pick pocket was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 5:57 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Cherrywood Parc Court at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23

Second degree property damage was reported on Sunview Drive at 1:24 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Appaloosa Trails at 1:54 p.m.

Stealing from a building was reported on Mark Twain Court at 2:36 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Forest Pine Court at 9:22 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24

Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on St. Paul Lane at 8:41 p.m.

Thursday, March 25

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Bryan Road at 1:50 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sweetbay Court at 11:07 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Casalon Drive at 3:21 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Casalon Drive at 7:25 p.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported in the 4600 block of Highway K at 7:52 p.m.

Property damage was reported on St. Paul Lane at 10:45 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Second degree property damage was reported on Lunenburg Drive at 2:00 a.m.

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 6:54 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Falcon Hill Drive at 9:45 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 5:24 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Homefield Winds Court at 12:31 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Mexico Road at 1:06 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Hattie Drive at 3:14 p.m.

Second degree property damage was reported on Prairie Sky Way at 4:20 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:10 p.m.

Assault was reported on South Main Street at 11:46 p.m.

Sunday, March 28