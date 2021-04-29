70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » O'Fallon » O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 22 – 28, 2021
O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 22 – 28, 2021

Apr. 29, 2021
The following reports for March 22 – 28, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 22

  • Fourth degree assault was reported on Darby Drive at 12:43 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on O’Fallon Road at 7:18 a.m.
  • A pick pocket was reported on the 1300 block of Highway K at 5:57 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Cherrywood Parc Court at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Sunview Drive at 1:24 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Appaloosa Trails at 1:54 p.m.
  • Stealing from a building was reported on Mark Twain Court at 2:36 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Forest Pine Court at 9:22 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24

  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on St. Paul Lane at 8:41 p.m.

Thursday, March 25

  • Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Bryan Road at 1:50 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Sweetbay Court at 11:07 a.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Casalon Drive at 3:21 p.m.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Casalon Drive at 7:25 p.m.
  • Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported in the 4600 block of Highway K at 7:52 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on St. Paul Lane at 10:45 p.m.

Friday, March 26

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Lunenburg Drive at 2:00 a.m.
  • Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Morgan Meadows Court at 6:54 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Falcon Hill Drive at 9:45 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Glengate Estates Drive at 5:24 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Homefield Winds Court at 12:31 a.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Mexico Road at 1:06 p.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Hattie Drive at 3:14 p.m.
  • Second degree property damage was reported on Prairie Sky Way at 4:20 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 9:10 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on South Main Street at 11:46 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

  • Property damage was reported on Osage Meadows Drive at 8:42 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) from a motor vehicle was reported on Winghaven Boulevard at 4:32 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Casalon Drive at 7:40 p.m.

