O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 15 – 21, 2021

The following reports for March 15 – 21, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Monday, March 15

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Hutchings Farm Boulevard North at 9:29 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 10:34 a.m.

Fourth degree assault was reported on Knaust Road at 2:24 p.m.

Stealing was reported in the 2600 block of Highway K at 5:23 p.m.

Assault was reported on Shallow Lake Drive at 6:41 p.m.

Second degree domestic assault was reported on Fallon Villas Court at 10:14 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Shoplifting was reported on North Main Street at 1:12 a.m.

Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on West Terra Lane at 8:21 a.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Bryan Road at 1:49 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Oaklawn Court at 12:56 p.m.

Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:57 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 5:03 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Haver Hill Drive at 8:57 a.m.

Assault was reported on Baldridge Court at 2:22 p.m.

A gas drive off was reported on North Main Street at 3:49 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:36 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on the 2200 block of Highway K at 7:28 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Assault was reported on Hoff Industrial Drive at 2:39 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 8:05 a.m.

Assault was reported on Jeffery Martin Drive at 5:38 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Peruque Drive at 9:36 p.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Southernside Lane at 10:01 p.m.

Sunday, March 21