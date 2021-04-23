O’Fallon Police Blotter: March 15 – 21, 2021

The following reports for March 15 – 21, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the O’Fallon Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Monday, March 15
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Hutchings Farm Boulevard North at 9:29 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on West Terra Lane at 10:34 a.m.
- Fourth degree assault was reported on Knaust Road at 2:24 p.m.
- Stealing was reported in the 2600 block of Highway K at 5:23 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Shallow Lake Drive at 6:41 p.m.
- Second degree domestic assault was reported on Fallon Villas Court at 10:14 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
- Shoplifting was reported on North Main Street at 1:12 a.m.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported on West Terra Lane at 8:21 a.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Bryan Road at 1:49 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Oaklawn Court at 12:56 p.m.
- Stealing (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 1:57 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Mark Twain Court at 5:03 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Haver Hill Drive at 8:57 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Baldridge Court at 2:22 p.m.
- A gas drive off was reported on North Main Street at 3:49 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1300 block of Highway K at 6:36 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a building was reported on the 2200 block of Highway K at 7:28 p.m.
Friday, March 19
- Assault was reported on Hoff Industrial Drive at 2:39 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
- Property damage was reported on Sheppard Drive at 8:05 a.m.
- Assault was reported on Jeffery Martin Drive at 5:38 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Peruque Drive at 9:36 p.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Southernside Lane at 10:01 p.m.
Sunday, March 21
- Domestic assault was reported on Franko Drive at 1:04 a.m.
- Property damage was reported on Woodlawn Avenue at 7:17 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Reno Court at 6:30 p.m.
